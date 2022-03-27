Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 532 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

RIVN opened at 46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 56.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

