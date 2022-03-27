Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Home Depot by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average of $362.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

