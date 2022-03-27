Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

