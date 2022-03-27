Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RNLSY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Get Renault alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.