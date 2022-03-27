Rentberry Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $123,747.50 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

