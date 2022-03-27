Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.44 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

