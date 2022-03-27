Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of BWMN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.86. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

