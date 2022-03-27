Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.23.

TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$145.70 and a one year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.