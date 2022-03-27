Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. 1,315,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,843. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.