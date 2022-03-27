Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

