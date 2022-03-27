Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,655. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $114.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

