Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 11,868,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249,592. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

