Reviewing Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

10.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 213.88%. Alight has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.72%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Alight.

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.13 -$142.39 million ($1.58) -0.26 Alight $2.92 billion 1.93 -$60.00 million N/A N/A

Alight has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -12.20% N/A -13.88% Alight N/A 10.07% 4.03%

Summary

Alight beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.