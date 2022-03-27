Reviewing Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cintas and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $7.12 billion 6.02 $1.11 billion $11.31 36.54 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.67 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cintas and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cintas presently has a consensus price target of $442.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Cintas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cintas is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cintas has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cintas and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 15.88% 34.05% 14.61% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cintas beats Cenntro Electric Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items. The First Aid and Safety Services segment includes first aid and safety products and services. The All Other segment contains fire protection services and its direct sale business. The Corporate segment consists of corporate assets such as cash and marketable securities. The company was founded by Richard T. Farmer in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

