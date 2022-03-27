Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Park City Group 18.50% 7.95% 6.84%

0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 89.62%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Park City Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 94.40 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Park City Group $21.01 million 4.84 $4.12 million $0.16 33.25

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Park City Group beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

