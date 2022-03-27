Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.95 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

