Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, lowered their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of RZLT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

