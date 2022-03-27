Richard Last Buys 1,500 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.46) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,184.83).

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,500.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,687.83. Gamma Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,293.90 ($17.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.94). The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

