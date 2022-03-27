Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,200 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,200 ($68.46) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($88.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,925 ($78.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £96.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,622.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,107.44.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.