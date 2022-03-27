Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $40,981.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00080970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

