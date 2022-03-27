RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 940.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.81. 113,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

