RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

