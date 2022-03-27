RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $9,755,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

