RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Synaptics worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $217.52 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

