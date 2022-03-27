RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

