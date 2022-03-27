RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.