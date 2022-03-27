Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.18. 526,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,695. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

