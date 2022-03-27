Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

