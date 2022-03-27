Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
