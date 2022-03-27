Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

