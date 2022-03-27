Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.54.
About Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS)
Further Reading
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.