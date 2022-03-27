Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEP. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

