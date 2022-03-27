Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $47.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.
OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
