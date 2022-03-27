Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $47.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.

OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

