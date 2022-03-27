Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital restated a na rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.04.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.