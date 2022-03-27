Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.64) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 848.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 891.11. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.