Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 178.35 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.98. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

