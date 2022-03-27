Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.77) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 623 ($8.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531 ($6.99).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

