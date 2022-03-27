Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.11).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 746.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 812.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

