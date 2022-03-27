RSK Infrastructure Framework One Day Volume Reaches $648,118.00 (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $135.23 million and $648,118.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.30 or 0.07028999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,742.05 or 1.00051570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043848 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

