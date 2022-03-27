S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

