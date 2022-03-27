S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 201,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.43 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.