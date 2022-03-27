S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. 3M makes up 1.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $150.46 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

