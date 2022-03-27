S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $46.03 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

