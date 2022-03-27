S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $108.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

