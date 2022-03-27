Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.16 Million

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to report sales of $72.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.78 million to $77.80 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $335.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.