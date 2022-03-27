Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,055.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,321,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.11. 1,335,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,937. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

