Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

