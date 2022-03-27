Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 450,859 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

