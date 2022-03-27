Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SISXF stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.
About Savaria
