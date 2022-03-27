Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SISXF stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

