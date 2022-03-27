Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Savaria stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$16.66 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.16.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

