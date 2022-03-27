Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $845,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,347,000. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,218. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

